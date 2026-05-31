New Yorkers picket NYPD 71st precinct to demand justice for Eudes Pierre

By staff

Brooklyn, NY – Community members picketed the front entrance to the NYPD’s 71st Precinct, May 28, the third such recurring protest to demand Justice for the police murder of Eudes Pierre. The New York Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (NYAARPR) organized this protest along with Pierre’s family to demand that the officers who murdered the 26-year-old Brooklyn resident be fired and charged with murder.

Eudes Pierre was a Haitian-American man who called 911 while having a mental health crisis on December 20, 2021. When officers arrived at the scene, they chose to escalate the situation rather than render aid, including following him home from the subway platform where he had placed the call. They then shot him numerous times steps away from the front door of his childhood home, killing him.

The NYPD’s disciplinary board, the CCRB, ultimately ruled that the officers acted within NYPD guidelines. Furthermore, New York’s Attorney General Letitia James declined to pursue any criminal charges against the officers. The outcome of Pierre’s case is all too common for victims and survivors of police brutality – the officers face no accountability or consequences, and families are given no modicum of justice for their loved ones.

“We are out here today at the 71st Precinct, just like we are on the last Thursday of every month, demanding justice for Eudes Pierre,” said Shivani Ishwar, the chair of NYAARPR.

They went on to highlight the NYPD’s role as a repressive and reactionary force within New York City. “We are also here showing up because we know every cop is guilty of upholding this racist and repressive system, and that’s why we’ll be out in Manhattan next week on June 4 protesting the New York City Police Foundation’s Charity Gala,” Ishwar continued.

The militant protest forced the 71st Precinct to barricade its front entrance, with chants of “NYPD kills on patrol! How do we stop them? Community control!” ringing out for blocks. Protesters also used cowbells and percussion instruments to create a noisy atmosphere, amplifying their message and attracting the attention of nearby residents, who shared their own stories of police brutality committed by officers of the precinct.

The New York Alliance and Pierre’s family said they’ll continue to picket the 71st Precinct on the last Thursday of every month in order to demand justice, honor Eudes Pierre’s memory, and advocate for community control of the NYPD.

#BrooklynNY #NY #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #NYAARPR #NAARPR