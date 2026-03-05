New Yorkers mark 2-month anniversary of Maduro and Flores Kidnapping

By staff

Brooklyn, NY — On the rainy and blustery evening, March 3, around 50 people gathered in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The protesters hailed from various antiwar organizations, such as Brooklyn Against War, Workers World Party, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, the Venezuela Solidarity Network, Black Alliance for Peace, and Bronx Antiwar.

March 3 marks the second month since President Maduro and First Lady Flores were kidnapped by the U.S. government. They are currently awaiting trial based on sham charges at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The action was part of a day of action called by the UNAC, and the Antiwar Action Network.

Despite the frigid temperatures and rain, the protesters were passionate in their chants and speeches. Chants included “We want justice, you say how? Free Maduro right now! Free Cilia right now!”

Michela Martinazzi, a member of Brooklyn Against War, opened the action by saying, “We’re here because the U.S. government feels like they have a right to kidnap a democratically-elected president of a sovereign nation. This is wrong! This entire case is wrong!”

Sara Flounders of the Workers World Party spoke of the importance of showing solidarity with the people of Venezuela, stating, “We are joining thousands of people around the world. We are joining thousands of Venezuelans who want their president back.”

The rally continued with powerful speeches and with a message from Roger Waters, of Pink Floyd, who called into the rally to deliver a message of solidarity.

The action ended with Martinazzi reminding the crowd to continue showing support for President Maduro, Cilia Flores, and Venezuela on March 8 for International Women’s Day, and March 26 for their next court appearance.

#NewYorkNY #NY #NYC #Maduro #Venezuela #AntiWarMovement