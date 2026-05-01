New Yorkers hold monthly protest honoring Eudes Pierre

By staff

Brooklyn, NY — Dedicated community members and activists gathered at the NYPD’s 71st Precinct on Thursday, April 30, to once again demand Justice for Eudes Pierre. The New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) organized this protest along with Pierre’s family to demand that the cops who murdered Pierre be fired and charged with murder.

Eudes Pierre was a 26-year-old Haitian American man who called 911 in the midst of a mental health crisis on December 20, 2021. Instead of being met with compassion and care, he was murdered by the NYPD officers who answered that call.

The NYPD’s disciplinary board, the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), ultimately ruled that the officers acted within NYPD guidelines. Furthermore, New York’s Attorney General Letitia James declined to pursue any criminal charges against the officers. The outcome of Pierre’s case is all too common for victims and survivors of police brutality — the officers face no accountability or consequences, and families are given no modicum of justice for their loved ones.

“It should not be difficult to see an egregious murder committed by the NYPD and call it what it is,” said Shivani Ishwar, the chair of NYAARPR. They went on to highlight Officers Peter Lan and Conrado Abreu-Gerez, who were responsible for Pierre’s murder, yet continue to serve on the NYPD and have been professionally rewarded. “We demand that killer cops face immediate consequences, starting with being fired from the force and jailed for their crimes.”

Jasmine Fox, also from the New York Alliance stated, “With community control, the police won’t answer to a commissioner in an ivory tower,” she said. “They will answer to the youth in the subway. They will answer to the mothers on our block. They will answer to the family of Eudes Pierre!”

The protest directly confronted the cops at the 71st Precinct, with chants of “NYPD kills on patrol! How do we stop them? Community control!” Protesters also used cowbells and pots and pans to create loud noises, amplifying their message and attracting the attention of passersby.

The New York Alliance and Pierre’s family will continue to protest at the 71st Precinct on the last Thursday of every month, pledging to continue demanding justice, honoring Eudes Pierre’s memory, and advocating for community control of the police.

#BrooklynNY #NY #InJusticeSystem #NYAARPR