New Yorkers disrupt NYPD gala

By staff

New York, NY – On June 5, dozens of community members and activists gathered outside of the Intrepid Museum to protest the New York City Police Foundation annual gala. The gala raises millions of dollars for the already over-bloated NYPD budget and goes to creating police community outreach, opening and maintaining overseas NYPD offices, and buying innovative technology. Tickets range from $2500 to $250,000.

The New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression has organized this protest for two years in a row. They stood alongside several community and student organization, such as NYU Students for a Democratic Society, Equality for Flatbush, Justice for Eudes Pierre, Nodutdol, and JUPI.

The primary demands this year were seen scattered throughout brightly lettered signs: “Fund communities, not cops,” “Stop funding police terror,” Cops off campuses now” and “End all collaboration with the Trump administration.”

Protesters gathered along the sidewalk as the wealthy elite walked by them in their finery. As the gala-goers walked past, protesters chanted “Blood on your hands” and the guests scurried or jogged to try to get by past them faster.

Shivani Ishwar, the chair of NYAARPR, kicked off the speeches by saying, “instead of funding our communities, the cops get billions of dollars out of the city budget, and then the Police Foundation gives them millions more! That money that they’re raising right across the street from us goes to helping the NYPD terrorize our city.”

The next speech was from Lee Dynes, a lead organizer with the Alliance who said, “What's worse, is that we have a mayor who has been politically captured by Donald Trump. Cop-mayor Eric Adams has shown that he is nothing more than a lackey of Trump's and that his interests align perfectly with Trump's racist and repressive policies. Eric Adams has long said that he wants to reverse New York's sanctuary city laws, and we all know he has vastly increased the amount of police in our city, especially in the subway system.”

The rally ended with a speech by Sharif Hall, the secretary of NYAARPR, who spoke about the Eudes Pierre case.

As the doors to the gala closed, NYAARPR marched to block the West Side Highway. With a 45-foot banner, protesters blocked traffic to get cars to honk and make overwhelming noise to disrupt the gala. Two people were arrested but the march continued forward.

The night ended with protesters gathering at the 7th Precinct until the two brave arrested activists were let go.

NYAARPR will continue to protest the New York City Polic Foundation and its gala, as it represents everything wrong with the NYPD and the wealthy elites bent on destroying the city.

