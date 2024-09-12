New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Brooklyn community members launch fight against police on subways

By staff

Brooklyn, NY – On Saturday, September 7, the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) and a dozen community members gathered for an honest discussion of the role of the NYPD on the New York City subway system.

The event, held at the Macon branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, marked the launch of NYAARPR’s Cops off the Subway campaign.

Panelists and participants discussed the racist history of policing on public transit, the problem with letting cops respond to mental health crises, and the underfunding of community resources due to inflated NYPD overtime.

Speakers debunked Eric Adams’ and Kathy Hochul’s claims about transit crime being on the rise and showed that the majority of people arrested in the transit system are Black, and most arrests are for non-violent offenses like turnstile jumping or sleeping.

New York Alliance speakers were joined by Sheina, a family member of Eudes Pierre, who was shot and killed by the NYPD in Brooklyn, New York on December 20, 2021, while in a mental health crisis. Sheina emphasized the fact that police officers should not be involved in responding to mental health crises and spoke about the importance of mental health care that prioritizes the dignity, autonomy, and safety of the person in crisis.

More cops on the trains will not make us safe and will only increase the harassment and abuse of Black residents and unhoused New Yorkers.

The New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and the people of New York City are fighting back against the racist, anti-poor agenda pushed by the NYPD and their crones, Cop Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul. For more information on NYAARPR, visit nyaarpr.org or @nyaarpr on social media.

