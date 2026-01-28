New Orleans: Emergency march for Alex Pretti

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Sunday, January 25, the New Orleans Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression along with the No Trump No Troops Coalition held an emergency rally and march for Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who was executed by ICE in the streets of Minneapolis on Saturday. 300 community members and activists rallied at Lafayette Square demanding an end to ICE brutality and kidnappings, and to show support for Minneapolis.

“ICE and CBP have demonstrated over and over again, and with more and more hostility, that they will not change on their own. It is up to us, together, with our movement and our momentum, to make them change. To stop the killing. To stop the raids. To get the hell out!” said JJ Drummond from the New Orleans Alliance.

Matt Ricciardo from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) stated, “We are all Alex Pretti. We are all Renee Good. We are all Renee Good's children who now grow up without a mother.” Renee Good was another victim of ICE brutality in Minneapolis, who was shot and killed in her car January 7. Ricciardo continued, “This is why we fight. When we fight for each other, we fight for ourselves. And when we fight together, we win the future.”

The protesters took to the streets of New Orleans, marching down the crowded Canal Street chanting, “New Orleans ain’t licking boots! No Trump! No Troops!” Onlookers from their hotels cheered for the protesters.

The protesters marched back to Lafayette Square to finish off the rally.

Despite the cold weather and bleak skies, from Minneapolis to New Orleans, people are taking to the streets to firmly stand with the victims of ICE brutality and demand an end to injustice.

