National Day of Action in solidarity with Minneapolis set for February 7

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following call from the Legalization for All (L4A) Network.

One month after ICE killing of Renee Good: National Day of Action in solidarity with Minneapolis February 7

ICE OUT!

Stop deportations!

Justice for Alex Pretti, Renee Good and all victims of ICE terror!

Legalization for all!

The Legalization for All (L4A) Network is calling on all affiliated cities to act NOW. Community observer Renee Good was killed by ICE on January 7th. This is why L4A is calling for a national day of action on the one month anniversary.

As ICE continues their terror — raiding, killing, and disappearing undocumented immigrants and also U.S. citizens, we must stand up and fight back. Together we will protect our Mexicano, Centroamericano, Somali families. As well as anyone under attack by ICE.

On January 14th, Nicaraguan immigrant Victor Manuel Díaz (detained in Texas) and Mexican immigrant Heber Sanchaz Domínguez (detained in Georgia) died under ICE custody and under very suspicious circumstances. In the last month a total of six undocumented immigrants have died at the hands of ICE.

Minnesota taught us all that when we unite and fight back, we can kick ICE and local authorities out of our barrios. Even Border Patrol’s Greg Bovino was sent packing.

Join us in demanding ICE OUT! Stop deportations!

Justice for Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Keith Porter, and all victims of ICE terror! Legalization for all!

