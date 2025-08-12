Mpls. immigrant rights activists’ new campaign – ‘ICE Out of Minneapolis: Sanctuary for Real’

By Sophie Breen

Minneapolis On Tuesday, August 5, the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) and other community groups held a press conference to announce their new campaign for “ICE Out of Minneapolis: Sanctuary for Real!”

The campaign pushes city elected officials to strengthen the separation ordinance that says that the Minneapolis Police Department cannot collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Demands include “No collusion: no local law enforcement information sharing with federal agencies; no crowd control: no local law enforcement cooperation with ICE, HSI, and other federal agencies, including supportive roles like crowd control and police taping; no cover-ups: no face coverings to coverings to obscure federal agents’ identities and federal agents must wear identifying information, such as agency association, badge numbers, and name plates” and finally, “Real consequences: put punitive measures in place for local law enforcement found to be in violation of the city’s separation ordinance.”

Leyen Trang from MN8 said, “Today, we say no more ICE. No more collusion. Time is running out and we must do everything we can to keep families together because families belong together with their communities!” The press conference ended with protesters chanting, “Who keeps us safe? We keep us safe!”

After the announcement of this campaign, immigrant rights advocates attended an after-action report from the city regarding the federal operation that took place on June 3. At this operation MIRAC members and other observers witnessed the Minneapolis Police Department working with federal agents including ICE agents to block Lake Street and assist with “crowd control.”

The city auditor announced the separation ordinance had not been violated, to which community members and city council members agreed that there must be changes to the ordinance. Immigrant rights advocates held signs that read “No crowd control,” “No collusion,” “Real sanctuary now! ICE out of Minneapolis.”

Protesters filled the city hall chambers, as well as the overflow section, with a line formed in the hall. When public comment began, community members made their voices heard.

Yann Chen, member of MIRAC, expanded on the ‘no crowd control’ demand saying, “I and others were forcibly moved by MPD on June 3, but MPD was not controlling the feds and the sheriff who were assaulting unarmed civilians, including myself.”

Liz Stanton, another member of MIRAC stated “As Minneapolis residents who care about our neighbors, we will not rest until we can call Minneapolis a real sanctuary city!”

Community members were clear in their demands for a strong separation ordinance and ICE out of Minneapolis.

