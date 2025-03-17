MN anti-war movement prepares for “Pivot to Asia”

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On March 15 the Minnesota Peace Action Coalition (MPAC) hosted a panel at the New City Center about U.S.-China relations and where President Donald Trump likely intends to take them. The event featured speakers from MPAC, Asians 4 Palestine, Nodutdal and Minnesota Workers United.

Panelists touched on a number of topics, including dispelling myths about China, relations with Taiwan, and U.S. military buildup in the Indo-Pacific region. MPAC organized the panel to bring people of different backgrounds together for a rousing discussion about the past, present and future of U.S.-China relations, and what anti-war advocates have termed the “New Cold War.”

#MinneapolisMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #International