Minnesotans commemorate Sabra and Shatila Massacre anniversary, demand divestment from Israeli terror

By Brian Chval

Minneapolis, MN – On Tuesday, September 15, protesters gathered at Loring Park to mark the 44th anniversary of the Sabra and Shatila massacre, when thousands of Palestinians and Lebanese were slaughtered by far-right Lebanese militias with the assistance and supervision of the Israeli military.

Women Against Military Madness (WAMM) and the Minnesota Anti-War Committee (AWC) organized the protest to mourn the thousands murdered that day, and to highlight the continuity to today as Israel continues its genocide in Gaza, ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, and occupation of Lebanon — all sponsored by the United States.

The Sabra and Shatila refugee camps in Lebanon were filled with Palestinian families, most of whom were driven out of Palestine in 1948 by Israeli militias during the Nakba. In 1982, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) invaded Lebanon and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) agreed to withdraw from the country, Lebanese Phalangists descended on the camps, at the behest of and supplied by the IDF. From September 16 thru 18, while the Israelis penned in the refugees and illuminated the night skies with flares, the Phalangists killed 3500 Palestinians. Many victims were raped and mutilated.

Speaking for the AWC, Maeve Aickin quoted survivor testimony, including Siham Balqis’s description of the aftermath: “We were made to walk over the dead bodies, and among cluster bombs. At one point I passed a tank, where the body of a baby only a few days old was stuck to the wheel.”

The massacre has been commemorated by Palestinians and the global Palestinian solidarity movement ever since. The extreme carnage continues to shock today, but the event fits squarely in the pattern of Israeli operations.

“Israel doesn’t require legitimate pretext to invade, to pillage, and to massacre,” said Lina Jebara of the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), noting that the massacre took place during a ceasefire. “In the last 44 years, it’s been clear that Israel’s approach to carrying out its terror campaigns throughout Palestine and Lebanon have not changed; martyr civilians, raze villages, and traumatize generations, all while calling on the resistance factions in the territories it’s attacking to lay down their arms and surrender to an Israeli notion of peace, to put their necks to the Israeli sword.”

Advocates explained that the connection between Israel’s massacres extends to the U.S., and to Minnesota specifically.

“Just two years ago, Palestinian journalists identified an inertial measurement unit that had been produced at the Minneapolis Honeywell plant in the rubble of the Al-Sardi School, which was located in Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp,” Aickin said. “Just as American families abetted Israel’s mass murder of Palestinian and Lebanese families in 1982 by staying silent and complying as their government-funded the U.S. military outpost, known as Israel, to the tune of 7.2 million taxpayer dollars a day, American families in 2026 are abetting Israel’s genocide in Gaza, its merciless settler violence in the West Bank, and its colonial annexation project in Southern Lebanon by allowing politicians like Tim Walz to invest our tax dollars in companies that provide the technological infrastructure for Israeli atrocities.”

“Israel and the United States would like nothing more than for us to forget this kind of history. The U.S. empire erases its crimes against the oppressed, and it whitewashes the history of the people who struggle against it,” said Sonja Tomasko of WAMM.

“We’ve witnessed, repeatedly, an incredibly lucid candor take shape across the Middle East from people who refuse to bow to their oppressors,” Jebara emphasized. “It’s the Iranians holding down the Strait of Hormuz, the Yemenis reclaiming Saudi-occupied land, the Palestinians and Lebanese who’ve continued to resist and rebuild to come back and to resist, who refuse to capitulate, who are making clear the only viable path to liberation, who are making clear that the U.S. and Israel must get out of the Middle East.”

What does this mean for Minnesotans? Aickin said, “It means showing up to the State Board of Investment [SBI] meeting on September 22 to demand that the SBI divest from Palantir, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, RTX, and all other corporations that use teachers’ pension funds to bomb teachers and students in their schools in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon. It means showing up to our protest on October 4 to demand that Honeywell drop its exclusive contract with the Department of War to produce IMUs like the one found in Gaza.”

Aickin continued, “As the SBI pours money into murder and Honeywell produces critical missile components in our communities, we have both the opportunity and the moral responsibility to throw a wrench in the kill chain and refuse to stand down until we’ve torn the whole thing to the ground.”

#MinneapolisMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #Iran #WAMM #AWC #Palestine #Lebanon