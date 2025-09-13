Minnesota says: ‘U.S. hands off Venezuela!’

By Kim DeFranco

Minneapolis, MN – Members of the Solidarity Committee on the Americas (SCOTA) , a committee of Women Against Military Madness along with their supporters, gathered September 10, on the Lake Street/Marshall Avenue bridge, which connects Minneapolis and Saint Paul, protesting Trump’s attacks against Venezuela and the Caribbean.

On September 2, the U.S. military killed eleven people in an unlawful strike on a boat in the southern Caribbean, near Venezuela. Congress has not declared war on Venezuela, yet the Trump administration authorized and openly bragged about ordering the killing of unknown people without any due process.

All along the bridge, people walked back and forth as they held signs and waved to the cars passing by that honked in support.

Their signs could be seen from afar with big, bold lettering that read, “Speak out: U.S. – Hands off Venezuela,” “No sanctions. No coup,” and “Hands off Venezuela and Latin America!”

As the protest ended, members of SCOTA told the crowd that as long as Trump and his administration continues to target Venezuela and its people, we will hit the streets in protest.

Follow SCOTA on Facebook and Instagram to learn about Venezuela in an upcoming panel discussion and to learn about any upcoming protests.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #HandsOffVenezuela #Venezuela