Minnesota demands no war on Iran, U.S. out of the Middle East

By Skyler Dorr

Minneapolis, MN – Roughly 300 protesters gathered outside U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office for an emergency protest on Monday, April 15 demanding no war with Iran and an end to U.S. support of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The emergency protest was called by the Free Palestine Coalition and Minnesota Peace Action Coalition after the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a retaliatory missile and drone strike on Israel on April 13. The strike was a legal response to the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1, which killed 16 people, including two civilians. Resistance forces in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon launched solidarity strikes on Israel amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza and increased settler violence in the West Bank.

Protesters marched from Klobuchar’s office to the Federal Building in Minneapolis, where speakers demanded action be taken to avoid U.S. involvement in a regional war and drew connections to U.S. involvement in the Gaza genocide.

“We, as a country, have effectively spent the last six months telling civilians throughout the Middle East that they must face their deaths and mourn their losses silently with absolutely no show of opposition – for a reason no other than to ‘preserve the stability of the entire region,’” said Anti-War Committee member Lina Jebara.

Jebara also pointed to the continued funding of Israeli companies, including the deadly Elbit Systems, by the Minnesota State Board of Investment, stating, “We call on anti-war organizations to continue the call to end U.S. support for Israel and to demand the U.S. out of the Middle East.”

