Minneapolis says: “Honeywell has got to go!”

By Drake Myers

Minneapolis, MN – On Tuesday, June 25, around 100 people gathered as the Minnesota Peace Action Coalition led a protest of the Honeywell Aerospace Building in Northeast Minneapolis. Cars honked in support and many people who were just passing by brought bulk packs of cold bottled water for the protesters unprompted, just to show their support on the sunny day.

The crowd chanted “Who profits? Honeywell! Who dies? Gazans!” and speakers made connections between Honeywell and other local weapons companies and the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza as part of a national week of actions against weapons companies called by the newly formed Anti-War Action Network.

“We’re back, Honeywell!” Sarah Martin from Women Against Military Madness began, “It’s been a minute, but here we are again because you’re not just about thermostats. You’re still a merchant of death and have the blood of Gaza on your hands. On June 6, among the rubble of the United Nations-run al-Sardi school in Central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp were the remnants of a weapon that had Honeywell’s name on it!”

Honeywell has supplied precision guidance components for the Israeli Air Force’s guided missiles since 2000.

Martin also detailed the half-century history of local struggle against Honeywell, led by the Honeywell Project. For decades the group organized tirelessly fighting against Honeywell’s headquarters in Minneapolis until it finally left in 1991. Activists led civil disobedience actions, were arrested, and fought Honeywell in court. When the FBI infiltrated the Honeywell Project on behalf of the weapons company, the Project partnered with the ACLU to sue them and win $70,000. Martin finished by shouting, “But Honeywell is still at it. And so are we! Honeywell you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!”

Carrying that fight to today, Shahd Abouhekel from Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Minnesota spoke about UMN Divest Coalition’s work on campus: “The university contributes almost $700,000 in Israeli public stock for Honeywell. Shame. Shame. I don't know about you, but I don't wanna see weapon manufacturing companies coming to my campus to recruit students to work for them. Students have shown time and time again that we don't want our tuition dollars to fund genocide supporters.”

Nick Tolliver from the MN Anti-War Committee stated, “Honeywell also supplies the police and military in America. Honeywell is everywhere invested in repressive state violence to defend the interests of the powerful. They supply the technological material for the slaughter of the people that Western imperialists deem targets for subjugation, exploitation, and violent oppression. We demand that the state of Minnesota divest from Honeywell and the $4 billion it has invested in institutions and companies that are participating in and profiting from genocide.”

Abdullah Mohammed of American Muslims for Palestine MN ended with a hopeful message to the group, “I tell you guys, what we're doing here today really impacts the Palestinians. And justice will come. And we shall see a free Palestine in the near future.”

Protesters were encouraged to go to the AWC’s protest outside of the Olympic gymnastics trials on June 28, outside of the Target Center to demand that Israel be banned from the Olympics.

