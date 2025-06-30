Minneapolis protest demands: “Drop the charges against Alejandro Orellana and Isavela Lopez!”

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – Immigrant rights protesters gathered at Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue in Minneapolis June 27. This action was part of a National Day of Action called by the Legalization for All Network and the Committee to Stop FBI Repression.

The protest also demanded charges be dropped against Isavela Lopez here in Minneapolis. Lopez was arrested in the aftermath of the federal militarized operation at Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue in on June 3, in which ICE participated along with several other federal agencies and local police. While protesting that operation in the heart of the immigrant community, Lopez was brutalized by law enforcement, then later she was arrested by federal officers and hit with legal charges.

The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) organized the Minneapolis protest together with the Committee to Stop FBI Repression (CSFR). They will continue to organize and demand that charges be dropped against people exercising their right to protest the brutal and unjust actions of Trump and ICE.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #InJusticeSystem #FBIRepression #AlejandroOrellana #ImmigrantRights #MIRAC #LegalizationForAll #L4A #CSFR