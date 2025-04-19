Minneapolis, MN: SDS mobilizes for court appearance of grad student detained by ICE

By Rowan Lange

Minneapolis, MN — University of Minnesota Students for a Democratic Society led a student contingent to the Fort Snelling Immigration Court on Friday, April 11 and again on Tuesday, April 15, to support Doğukan Günaydın, a graduate student in the Carlson School of Management, who was illegally detained by ICE a few weeks ago.

On April 11, SDS led a contingent of students on the light rail to Fort Snelling Immigration Court, where the line to get into the courtroom was long – all for Günaydın. The room itself was full, and over 100 people remained outside where several members of the crowd joined the bond hearing online. Günaydın's lawyer argued that his DUI doesn't constitute a significant public safety risk because after being charged, Günaydın surrendered his driver's license and sold his car.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lawyer argued that since Günaydın could have harmed someone, that is enough to have grounds for removal. The case their lawyer cited is called the Matter of Tavarez Peralta. The decision itself says that it should not be interpreted broadly and used for the most significant of circumstances.

The judge released the decision of this case, much later than usual, on Monday, April 14. The judge decided that Günaydın could be released on bond, but that was immediately appealed by DHS, keeping Günaydın in jail.

On Tuesday, SDS led another contingent to Fort Snelling. Once again, the courtroom was quickly packed. SDS planned to play the hearing over a speaker, but the people on the outside were never let in. Less than ten minutes after the start of the hearing, everyone who was inside came out. DHS's lawyer said that they didn't know what charges were going to be filed against Günaydın and they requested more time. The Judge granted this request, which will keep Günaydın in jail without bond or due process until at least May 6, which is the rescheduled date for the hearing.

Both rallies ended with SDS making it clear that they would be back for Günaydın's next hearing. They condemned university President Rebecca Cunningham for not speaking out in support of the students who go to the University of Minnesota. University of Minnesota Students for a Democratic Society will continue to show up for their fellow students and support them in any way they can.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights #Visas