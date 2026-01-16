Minneapolis, MN: Community member shot by ICE!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Community (MIRAC).

On Wednesday, January 14 at about 7:00pm, the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Community (MIRAC) received reports of an ICE shooting at 6th St & 24th Ave in North Minneapolis. Reports confirm a community member was shot in the leg by ICE thugs. He is alive, but was taken away by ambulance. As the events unfolded, ICE officers also denied medical care to a pregnant woman present inside the home.

The Minneapolis Police Department taped off the scene. However, when observers, elected leaders and press turned out, they began to depart and were fully cleared from the area around 8:40pm. Dozens more ICE agents arrived on the scene.

ICE terrorized the community by deploying flash bangs, tear gas, and pepper balls. ICE agents shot fireworks at protesters in a clear effort to distort media reports and defame community members who showed up to decry their brutality. Surveillance drones and choppers circled the area.

State Troopers were eventually deployed to the scene and MPD officers returned in riot gear by 10:00pm. An unknown number of protesters have been arrested.

Minneapolis Chief of Police Brian O’Hara and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey used a press conference to try to blame protesters for ICE violence. This is shameful. Anything short of total condemnation of ICE makes MPD complicit in this attack on our community. MIRAC will continue to demand stronger protections and a real sanctuary city.

MIRAC condemns state violence and terror. We reject statements by local officials attempting to denounce protests as unlawful. We must be clear: there is violence and there is resistance to violence. They must not be equated. If elected officials want to help – get violent agents out of our city and out of our state.

MIRAC condemns ICE as an agency of liars. Every time they open their mouth, they are caught in another lie. Their fabricated version of events must never be accepted. We must call out and denounce their intentional misinformation.

MIRAC stands in full solidarity with the community that was attacked this evening by ICE! ICE out of Minnesota now!

