By Montana Hirsch

Minneapolis, MN – Over 100 people gathered for a celebration of Día de los Muertos on Sunday, November 1. The event is hosted annually by El Colegio High School and Danza Ketzal Coatlicue and supported by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC).

This year the event included dance performances, a display of altars created by the hosting organizations and community members, and food. The main altar honored those who were killed at the hands of ICE since Trump started his second term. The altar had 108 candles, one for each person killed, each with their name and photograph.

The program began with a procession led by a banner that read: “7 days since ICE murdered – that we know of,” followed by the danza group at the front and community members following. The procession ended at the high school with a dance performance outside. The community was then invited inside to see the altars and enjoy food, community and a few speakers.

MIRAC member Mari Mansfield spoke at the event, “ICE’s reign of terror is so relentless that by the time we finished making the candles, ICE had killed again! 108 candles lit for the people killed by ICE – these candles also symbolize the passion and resistance that burns within us, because all the 108 people were a light in this world and we cannot rest until they get justice!”

Mansfield also highlighted MIRAC’s current campaign to make Minnesota a sanctuary state and the immigrant rights movement’s continued fight against ICE terror.

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