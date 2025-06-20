Minneapolis demands no war on Iran

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On Monday, June 16, over 100 anti-war demonstrators gathered in Mayday Plaza in Minneapolis’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood to protest Israel’s airstrikes on Iran.

Undeterred by the on-and-off storms, supporters and protesters turned out to demand an end to U.S. military involvement in the Middle East. This emergency action was organized by the Minnesota Peace Action Coalition (MPAC).

On Friday, June 13, Israel began bombing Iran. At that time, Iran had reported at least 90 deaths, including women and children, and at least 320 injuries. With continued airstrikes since Friday, the death toll in Iran has reportedly increased to 224 dead and 1277 injured, with over 90% of the casualties identified as civilians. Israeli forces have targeted residential areas in the capitol, Tehran and other population centers, as well as military sites and nuclear facilities, killing at least nine civilian nuclear scientists.

Israel is reportedly activating tens of thousands of troops to continue its assault on Iran. While Netanyahu claims that the strikes were in response to the failed negotiations between Iran and the U.S. around Iran’s nuclear program, Iran has been in the crosshairs of Israel for over a decade due to their longstanding support of Palestinians.

As Israel advances the assault on Iran, it also continues the genocide against Palestinians. June 17 marked the deadliest day for Palestinians seeking aid from distribution sites, with over 70 murdered by Israeli troops using tank shells, machine guns, and drones; Israeli occupation forces have murdered more than 350 Palestinians seeking aid since the Gaza Health Ministry began operations of aid distribution on May 26.

Trelawney Copley-Smith, member of the Anti-War Committee, observed, “Israel’s reckless strikes are a direct product of allowing Israel to act with impunity. Trump has bragged about Israel’s use of the U.S.’s ‘best and most lethal military equipment,’ calling the attacks on Iran ‘excellent’ and threatening that ‘Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left.’ There have been contradictory messages from the Trump administration around the U.S.’s involvement in the attacks, but there have been clear signs of open collaboration. We gathered on Monday to demand an urgent de-escalation on military involvement in the Middle East, to end complicity in Israeli war crimes, and defend international law.”

The rally on Monday began with chants led by members of the Minnesota Anti-War Committee and Women Against Military Madness. Activists held a banner calling for “No ear on Iran: End all U.S. aid to Israel,” waved Iranian flags, and chanted “From Tehran to Gaza’s seas, U.S. out of the Middle East!” Rush hour drivers in the area echoed their support for the action as they passed by.

Sima Shakhsari, an Iranian American professor at the University of Minnesota, author, and member of Educators for Justice in Palestine, spoke at the event. Shakhsari stated, “Israel’s war on Iran began on June 13, only two days before the U.S. and Iran were to sit down for the sixth round of negotiations on its nuclear program. As a nuclear state that has refused to sign or ratify the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Israel has attacked a country that is an NPT signatory, .claiming that Iran poses a nuclear threat to Israel. Despite Israel’s false claim, the U.S. intelligence services, and the UN Security Council have repeatedly confirmed Iran's nuclear program to be civilian. The timing of Israel’s attack proves its flagrant attempt to end negotiations.”

Naveen Borojerdi, a member of the Anti-War Committee, gave an emotional and powerful speech about the experiences of his family in Iran, some of whom live in the same neighborhoods that the air-strikes targeted. He condemned the inaction of the Minnesota State Board of Investment. The State Board of Investment has been a target for local activists due to its investment of public money in Israel and companies complicit in Israel's genocide.

“If the State Board of Investment, which recently cancelled their meeting this week, is to ever allow public comment again, I’d like to show up with a picture of a Lockheed F35 fighter jet that was shot down by Iranian air defenses, present it to them, and tell them this is what we think of your investments,” said Borojerdi.

Nadiyah Salawdeh, a member of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network – Minnesota, stated, “In the leadup to the U.S. invasion of Iraq, these Western so-called news sources were putting out article after article about Iraq’s supposed WMDs. And they’re doing it again. The U.S. and its propaganda machines will do whatever it takes to get our approval for another imperialist war. We will not let that happen.”

The anti-war movement has long opposed calls by U.S. politicians for war on Iran. This message is even more pertinent in the wake of Monday evening’s call from U.S. President Donald Trump’s urge for Iranians to “immediately evacuate” Tehran, an evident threat of continued U.S. involvement in the attacks and a near impossible task for the 10 million civilians living in the country’s capital city.

