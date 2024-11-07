Minneapolis: Day after election protest stands with Palestine, supports progressive agenda

By Mick Kelly

Minneapolis, MN – More than 300 people rallied and marched in Minneapolis’s West Bank neighborhood, November 6, in the wake of Trump’s election. The protest was in solidarity with Palestine and opposed the ever-widening U.S./Israel war in the Middle East. In addition, demonstrators were united behind a broad, progressive agenda that defends the rights of immigrants, workers, LGBTQ people, women’s and reproductive rights, and African Americans and other oppressed peoples.

Jess Sundin, of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, told the crowd, “We are here today to say hell no, we won’t go! We won’t be pushed back. If the people of Gaza can remain steadfast while pulling their loved ones’ bodies from the under rubble of every hospital, school, mosque and church they had, now is not the time for us to say this is too hard. The Palestinian resilience and resistance inspires and embodies the hopes of oppressed people everywhere.”

Sundin continued, “But Trump did not win last night simply because Harris is a supporter of the genocide in Palestine right now. Harris lost because she had nothing to offer the majority in this country. It was as if her campaign was barely aware of the rising costs of groceries and rent, as if they couldn’t see the explosion of encampments of folks who have no housing at all, in every major city in this country.”

This protest was initiated by Freedom Road Socialist Organization-Twin Cities, and endorsed by Anti-War Committee, MN Immigrant Rights Action Committee, MN Abortion Action Coalition, MN Workers United, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice, Climate Justice Committee, UMN Students for a Democratic Society, Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, and Black Lives Matter MN.

