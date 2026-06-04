Minneapolis: Community packs city council hearing to demand no more secret police

By Montana Hirsch

Minneapolis, MN – On June 3, community members and local activist groups packed a Minneapolis City Council committee meeting to speak about the Law Enforcement Agency Agreement Accountability Ordinance that prohibits new joint powers agreements that allow officers to cover their faces.

The ordinance was introduced by Council Members Chavez, Chowdhury, Chughtai and Osman. Members of the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), MN 50501, the Wrongfully Incarcerated and Over-sentenced Families Council MN (WIAOFC-MN) and other members of grass roots, nonprofit organizations and the Minneapolis community were present and gave testimony, speaking in support of the ordinance.

In his testimony, MIRAC member Alvin Sheng said, “We’re still struggling to get justice for Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Victor Manuel Diaz, three Minnesotans who were killed by ICE during Operation Metro Surge. It’s extremely clear that the federal government will do just about anything to escape accountability for their crimes. City council and Mayor Frey, do right by the people that have been terrorized and murdered in your city and pass this ordinance to require mask regulations from any law enforcement agency the city partners with. And that should only be the first step. We need to move forward to banning secret police in our city entirely.”

Sheng went on to mention that in February, Saint Paul passed a similar ordinance banning federal agents from covering their faces and obscuring their identities. He stated that after all of the kidnappings, brutality and murders committed by federal agents in Minneapolis, it is embarrassing that this city has not yet banned masked law enforcement.

The public comments stressed the importance of law enforcement transparency following the Operation Metro Surge and referenced that the date of this hearing fell on the anniversary of the June 3 Lake and Bloomington federal operation, where ICE and other federal agents descended upon an immigrant-owned business and brutalized protesters. The council members unanimously moved the ordinance to be heard among the full council, which is scheduled to take place on June 17 at 1:30 p.m.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #ImmigrantRights #ICE #OppressedNationalities #MIRAC