Minneapolis commemorates 56th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – Dozens of community members gathered at New City Center on August 30 for a screening and discussion of the documentary 20 Years, ¿Y Qué?. Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) hosted the 58-year commemoration of the Chicano Moratorium, when 30,000 Chicanos marched against the Vietnam war in East Los Angeles on August 29,1970.

MIRAC member Mira Altobell-Resendez introduced the film, saying, “The reason the Chicano people were particularly angry about the U.S. waging war against Vietnam was because even though we made up 10% of the American population, we made up 20% of American casualties.”

These shocking statistics, along with discrimination in housing, education and employment, created conditions for Chicanos to fill the streets in the tens of thousands. They were demanding the reallocation of U.S. resources and full racial equality. During the peaceful protest in 1970, LAPD officers started attacking the crowd with batons, tear gas and rubber bullets, ultimately killing three people. Police murdered two Brown Beret members, Lyn Ward and Angel Diaz. Police also murdered well-known and respected LA Times journalist Ruben Salazar.

20 Years, ¿Y Qué? was produced by the National Chicano Moratorium Committee in 1990. Only 28 minutes, it covers the Chicano struggle for self-determination through interviews with organizers and others who participated in the commemorative Chicano Moratorium march. Taking the same march route, youth and elders of the movement called for solidarity with all oppressed people and justice for the victims of police violence.

After the documentary, members of the audience reflected on the state of the movement for the rights of Chicanos, Black people and other nationalities facing oppression within the U.S.. One Chicano elder expressed gratitude for events that keep the radical roots of the Chicano identity alive decades after the beginning of the movement.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #OppressedNationalities #ChicanoLatino #MIRAC #ChicanoMoratorium