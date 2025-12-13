Minneapolis city council votes unanimously for stronger separation ordinance after immigrant rights activists testify

By Sophie Breen

Minneapolis, MN – On Tuesday, December 9, at least 100 immigrant rights advocates packed the Minneapolis sanctuary ordinance public hearing to demand a stronger separation between the Minneapolis Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Community members witnessed the Minneapolis Police Department assist ICE in an operation in the community on June 3 and spoke up against this collaboration.

The groups Minnesota Immigrant Movement and the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) organized community members to show up in support of immigrant rights.

Testimonies demanded a stronger sanctuary ordinance that prohibits cover-ups, collusion and crowd control, with real consequences for officers who violate the city’s sanctuary ordinance. Members of the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee delivered 2890 petition signatures to the city council in support of these demands.

Pressure from immigrant rights activists has already made an impact, with Mayor Jacob Frey releasing an executive order stating that certain city property cannot be used to stage civil immigration enforcement activity. This order came after organizers staged a sit-in at the mayor’s office. Public pressure also led to MPD Chief O'Hara ordering officers to intervene to prevent violent ICE misconduct.

Miguel Hernandez, a member of MIRAC, testified, “The voices of our immigrant leaders are being pushed into hiding and I hope I can do them justice – we knew this was coming. In a year’s time, history tells itself. 2 million people who looked like me in the 1930s were taken, even if they have this,” gesturing to his passport. In the background, activists held signs that read “ICE out of Minneapolis.”

On Thursday, December 11, Minneapolis city council members voted unanimously to support this stronger sanctuary ordinance. Mayor Frey has five business days to either sign it off or veto it.

If you are a Minneapolis resident, call Mayor Frey in support of this stronger separation ordinance.

Immigrant rights groups, including MIRAC, will continue to stand up against ICE and let them know they are not welcome in Minnesota. The fight doesn’t end here!

