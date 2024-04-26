Minneapolis city council passes resolution recognizing May 1 as International Workers Day

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – At their April 25 meeting, the Minneapolis city council passed an honorary resolution recognizing May 1 as International Workers Day and highlighting the struggle for immigrant and workers’ rights. The resolution was presented by Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai together with Councilmembers Aurin Chowdhury and Jason Chavez.

Members of several unions and immigrant rights organizations that have organized marches on May 1 over the years in Minneapolis were present to receive the resolution. This included members of the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, Minnesota Workers United, Asamblea de Derechos Civiles, COPAL, CTUL, Minnesota Immigrant Movement, as well as members of the Ironworkers and Teamsters unions.

Here is the text of the resolution passed by the Minneapolis city council:

Whereas: Around the world May 1 is celebrated as International Workers Day – in over 60 countries it is a holiday to recognize struggles for workers’ rights; and Whereas: May 1 was first celebrated in the United States in 1886 as part of the struggle for the eight-hour workday, and hundreds of thousands of workers across the country went on strike to demand better working conditions and shorter hours; and Whereas: Many of the workers who struggled for the eight-hour workday in 1886 were immigrant and Black workers among others who had been previously excluded from the actions around labor and faced repression, discrimination, and violence; and Whereas: May 1st celebrations returned to Minneapolis in 2006 because of the dedicated work done by the immigrant rights movement to counter discrimination and human rights violations against immigrants at the national level and strengthen relationship between organized labor and immigrant workers; and Whereas: The Minneapolis City Council passed resolutions in 2007 (2007R-218) and 2009 (2009R-181) recognizing the growing immigrant and workers’ rights rallies in Minneapolis on May 1, which have continued annually through the present year; and Whereas: Minneapolis has a long history of immigrant and workers’ rights advocates coming together in the spirit of solidarity; and Whereas: Immigrants, workers, and their families are an essential and valued component of our Minneapolis community; and Whereas: Labor unions and the historic and present advocacy of working people has resulted in economic, social, and political transformation for the dignity of all people here in Minneapolis and around the world; —NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED— That the Mayor and City Council do hereby recognize May 1, 2024, as International Workers Day in recognition of immigrant and workers’ rights.

This year on May 1 in Minneapolis, a coalition of more than 30 immigrant rights organizations, unions, and social justice organizations are planning to march for immigrant and workers’ rights. They will gather at 5 p.m. at the corner of Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue, outside of the former MPD Third Precinct, and the march will begin at 5:30 p.m.

