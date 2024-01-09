Minneapolis city council moves forward Palestine resolution

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – More than 200 people, many holding pro-Palestine signs and wearing keffiyehs, packed the first Minneapolis city council meeting of the year on January 8.

The Free Palestine Coalition called on people to come to the meeting to show support for a resolution calling on Minnesota’s state and federal elected officials and the Biden administration to use their authority to support a ceasefire in Palestine and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

Five members of the 13-person city council are co-authors on the proposed resolution: Councilmembers Chughtai, Chowdhury, Chavez, Ellison and Payne.

The city council voted 10 to 2, with one abstention, to advance the resolution to the next step in their legislative process. With today’s vote, it will be sent to the city council’s Committee of the Whole meeting on January 23, where council members can debate the resolution and offer amendments. If a majority of councilmembers approve the resolution after debate at that meeting, it would then advance to the city council meeting on January 25 for a final vote.

Several city councils across the country have begun passing similar resolutions as the growing movement in the streets increases pressure on elected officials to oppose the genocide Israel is carrying out in Palestine.

Last Friday, January 5, after several councilmembers and community organizations held a press conference announcing their intent to bring forward the resolution for a ceasefire and Palestinian human rights, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded with his own press conference lambasting the resolution.

Organizations that are part of the Free Palestine Coalition encourage people to continue contacting Minneapolis city councilmembers to demand that they vote for the resolution.

#MinneapolisMN #International #Palestine #AntiWar #CityCouncil #AishaChugtai #MNFreePalestineCoalition