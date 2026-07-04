Minneapolis banners against Supreme Court’s attacks on TPS for Haitians and Syrians

By Owen Lubozynski

Minneapolis, MN – The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee held a bannering, July 2, to condemn the U.S. Supreme Court’s racist decision allowing the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from Haiti and Syria. Cars honked in support as community members held letters that spelled out “TPS 4 Haitians & Syrians,” during rush hour traffic on a busy bridge and chanted “Hands off TPS!” at passing cars.

For 36 years, TPS has allowed hundreds of thousands of people from countries embroiled in natural disasters, wars and other extreme conditions to live and work legally in the U.S. – including some 330,000 from Haiti and 3800 from Syria. When Trump’s DHS attempted to end TPS for these two groups earlier this year, status holders challenged the decision in court on the grounds of racial discrimination.

But on June 25, once again demonstrating their contempt for the truth, Trump’s cronies on the Supreme Court ruled that the administration can end the protected status of Haitians and Syrians, and of any other group he wishes to attack.

TPS has been a narrow but critical lifeline for people endangered by the climate change, conflict and deprivation that the U.S inflicts on the developing world in pursuit of power and profit. Revoking the program is signing a death sentence for thousands of parents and children, for grandparents, aunts and uncles, for teachers, public servants, delivery drivers, artists, cooks, and entrepreneurs, and for healthcare workers, who make up a third of Haitian TPS holders.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #ImmigrantRights #MIRAC