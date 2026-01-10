Minneapolis: 10,000-plus rally demanding justice for Renee Good

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – At about 10 a.m. on January 7, ICE agents swarmed Portland Avenue and 34th Street, preparing for an operation despite Minneapolis’ new stronger separation ordinance. An observer was sitting in her car when ICE agents swarmed her while yelling aggressively. One agent came to the front of her car with his gun, and shot her in the head through her windshield, killing her. The victim has been identified as Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother.

Observers were on the scene and witnessed the murder and continued to stay as a massive amount of agents swarmed in. HSI, ICE, FBI and ERO were on the scene as well as the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriffs. Gregory Bovino, the senior official of US Border Patrol, was present as well.

Since the morning of January 7, there has been an ongoing presence at 34th and Portland, including a press conference led by the Council on American Islamic Affairs (CAIR) and an evening rally and vigil led by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC.

Over 10,000 people attended MIRAC’s protest to honor Good. Opponents of police violence and their organizations were in high attendance, such as Twin Cities Coalition for Justice (TCC4J), Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, BLM Twin Cities, and more. Indigenous community leaders with the American Indian Movement and Indigenous Protectors Movement opened the program with music.

“ICE agents do not get to come into our city and murder community members who are out here trying to keep our communities safe!” says MIRAC member Montana Hirsch, adding that Good, “did nothing wrong. We stand by her and we will fight for justice. The people are not going anywhere. ICE out of Minnesota!”

Many cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Jacksonville and more plan to have emergency actions and protests in response to Good’s murder through January 11, as part of the Legalization for All Network’s call to action. Cities throughout the country, regardless of past occupation with ICE and National Guard or not, are ready to continue protesting and letting ICE know they are not welcome anywhere.

MIRAC’s next protest is Saturday, January 10 at 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Powderhorn Park (10th Avenue and 32nd Street, Minneapolis) to demand ICE out of Minnesota and to hold Minneapolis leaders accountable to uphold the separation ordinance. Killer ICE off our streets!

#MinneapolisMN #MN #ImmigrantRights #ICE #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #KillerICE #ReneeGood #MIRAC