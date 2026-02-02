Milwaukee mourns lives stolen by federal occupation

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On the cold evening of January 30, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) held a vigil at All People’s Gathering Church. The space is not only a worship center but a historic refuge for victims of state violence, having supported the family of Dontre Hamilton when he was killed by police in 2014 at a park just two miles south. Once again, All People’s held space for stolen lives as organizers and community members mourned the nine people already killed by ICE in 2026.

Sam Baragan, a member of MAARPR and Comite Sin Fronteras, welcomed attendees and shared her personal experience under Trump, explaining “I am a DACA-mented woman, and the current climate around ICE has filled me with fear, anxiety and deep emotional distress. I find myself constantly worried, not only for myself, but for my community, my friends, my neighbors, and the people I love. This vigil is a pause. A moment to come together in community.”

Pastor Evan McVann then prayed over the congregation to start the night and recited Leviticus 19:33-34: “When an immigrant resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The immigrants residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were immigrants once.”

The open mic portion began and people from all over the community offered original songs, stories from the border, and words of empowerment.

Brian Verdin, an original member of 1973 MAARPR, recited the nine names: Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Keith Porter, Heber Sánchez Domínguez, Victor Manuel Diaz, Parady La, Luis Beltrán Yáñez–Cruz, Luis Gustavo Núñez Cáceres and Geraldo Lunas Campos.

Verdin reassured the crowd that “the heat of the people will melt the ICE,” a message received with resounding applause. The music then continued, courtesy of the Milwaukee Justice Singers as they sang Hold On, “Hold on my dear ones, here comes the dawn.”

To close, youth educator Casey Serrano (MAARPR) offered ways the community can continue to band together and organize after the program. The main highlight was Barrio Walks with the Alliance, or canvassing sessions on the city’s South Side, which recently passed out 500 “Know your Rights” flyers in just 30 minutes that week with the help of community members. Serrano shared “Recently, I find myself praying. Praying for my students, for my community.”

Serrano then called for all those gathered to “be the hands and feet of Christ. We must have the wisdom and clarity to see things for what they are and what must be done, and have the perseverance to carry it out.”

