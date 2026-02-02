Milwaukee Area Labor Council leads ‘sing-in’ at Target, demands ICE out

By Ryan Hamann

Milwaukee, WI – On the afternoon of January 31, more than a dozen activists gathered together at the call of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, and in response to a National Day of Action, to protest the inaction of Target around ICE. The protesters marched together into the store located in West Milwaukee singing “Which side are you on, Target, which side are you on?” before gathering near the entrance to read a letter addressed to Target’s CEO.

“We took action today to ask the Target corporation to lift their powerful voice and say ICE out of Minnesota. In West Milwaukee today a Target manager clearly stated that their stores are private property. Why don’t they mark it as such? That would create a much safer environment for workers and shoppers. It would prevent ICE from doing raids inside the stores,” said Pam Fendt, the president of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council.

Fendt continued, “They proved our point. They could do something about ICE actions in our neighboring state, and so far they are choosing not to. When local police arrived today, they said Target can decide who’s in their store because it’s private property. It was an act of solidarity today to help expose Target’s double standard.”

Individuals passed out leaflets in both English and Spanish about ICE to customers as they entered or exited. After the reading was finished, the group chanted “What do we want? ICE out! When do we want it? Now!” and sang Solidarity Forever while holding signs that read “Target, speak out! ICE out of Minnesota!” in both English and Spanish.

After only about ten minutes, West Milwaukee police officers showed up on the scene to disrupt the action. The store manager stood nearby and became very hostile with the group of activists. Despite her disposition, the manager was presented with a letter to the Target CEO to send it to her superiors. As the police shepherded the group out of the store, they once again sang “Which side are you on, Target, which side are you on?”

“Target demonstrated today that their security team is prepared to kick people out of their store if they think it's necessary. If ICE agents come in without a warrant and threaten the safety of our community, will Target kick them out, too?” said Piper Hogan, a member of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals Local 5000 and the Young Worker’s Committee. “That's what we're demanding. We won't sit idly by when ICE comes to terrorize Milwaukee, and neither should these corporations.”

The national corporate headquarters for the popular chain resides in Minneapolis, where for months federal immigration forces have terrorized communities. On January 8, video came out from Richfield, Minnesota, showing 17-year-old Jonathan Aguilar Garcia being tackled and dragged out of a Target, shortly followed by another of his co-workers.

Target has been the focus of a boycott stemming from a 2025 decision to their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, and their apparent willingness to collaborate with the ICE terror in Minnesota has only added fuel to the fire. Thus far, since the rollout of the boycott last year, Target has lost money – reports show a 19% decrease in profits from the prior year on top of a five-year low on stock prices – and their corporate offices have done some major restructuring, including 1800 corporate jobs being cut and CEO Brian Cornell stepping down.

For anyone interested in taking similar actions in their own communities, they can visit iceoutnowmn.com for a tool kit and other resources.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #Labor #ImmigrantRights #ICE #Target #AlexPretti