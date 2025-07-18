Local 396 Teamsters at Republic Services sanitation honor extended picket line

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – Starting Monday, July 14, more than 500 Republic Services sanitation workers at Gardena and Long Beach yards honored a picket line extended from Teamsters Local 25 workers on strike at Republic Services in Boston, Massachusetts. The LA county workers, who are members of Teamsters Local 396, usually clock in and start working between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. When they saw a picket line outside of their yard in the early hours of the morning, they went home for the day instead.

The Local 25 members have been on strike for 14 days. They are fighting to secure a decent contract with better wages and increased health benefits. They are also highlighting the fact that other waste haulers in the Boston area pay their sanitation workers a significantly higher total wage package then Republic Services pays their own. These are waste haulers who have also agreed to a negotiated collective bargaining contract with Local 25. They are asking Republic Services, “Why are Capitol and Star Waste workers worth $7.43 more than Republic Service workers?”

Teamsters Local 396 rank-and-file members understand the importance of showing solidarity. Sammy Carrera, a sanitation driver out of Gardena yard states, “It is absolutely disgusting that a company worth over $2 billion in profits would fight so hard against the backbone of their company, over a $7.43 total wage package increase. If the company is willing to take it this far with our brothers and sisters from Local 25, then we as Local 396 rank-and-file members must also be willing to take it far, by honoring Local 25’s picket line! Divided we beg, united we win!”

Sanitation work is ranked in the top ten most dangerous jobs across the country. It is why there is an innate understanding of the need for solidarity and unity amongst all sanitation workers. Local 396 members are currently preparing for their upcoming big contract fight, with their current contract set to expire in September of 2026. Two weeks ago, Local 396 members out of the Gardena yard had their first ever Teamster Thursday, where members discussed upcoming contract negotiations, company retaliation, and worker’s rights to union representation during disciplinary meetings. These shop floor huddles are setting the stage for the contract fight.

Jose Torres, also a sanitation driver out the Gardena yard states, “Being part of this strike is important not just for our brothers and sisters in Boston, but for all our brothers all across the country. This strike symbolizes unity and strength against corporate greed! I’m proud to be a Teamster!”

#LosAngelesCA #CA #Labor #Teamsters #Sanitation #Strike