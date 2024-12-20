Legalization for All Network demands Biden extend Temporary Protected Status before Trump takes office

By Brad Sigal

Minneapolis, MN – With only a month left before Donald Trump becomes president, immigrant rights activists in the Legalization for All Network are demanding that President Biden do all he can to protect immigrants before leaving office.

Toward that end, the Legalization for All Network is asking people to call the White House between December 16 and 20 to demand that Biden extend Temporary Protected Status.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is under massive threat. TPS is a protective measure for immigrants that is designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security. It is typically given to immigrants from countries with crises that prevent their people from returning safely. It allows those who qualify to live and work in the U.S. for a limited period of time, rather than having to return to a country experiencing a situation which would put returning immigrants in harm’s way or force them into the middle of a humanitarian crisis.

Trump and his nominee for “Border Czar” Thomas Homan are planning an all-out assault on undocumented immigrants. Gutting TPS is one of the ways they plan on attacking immigrants.

There are currently around 800,000 people from 17 countries in the U.S. with TPS status. Some of them include immigrants who: suffered a series of 2001 earthquakes in El Salvador; left Honduras during Hurricane Mitch, or sought political asylum from Haiti.

Before his term ends, President Biden has the ability to extend TPS coverage for a maximum of 18 more months. This is why The Legalization for All (L4A) Network is urging all who support immigrant rights to call the White House at 202-456-1111 and read the following script:

“I am ___, calling from ___(your city/state), urging Biden to do everything in his power to protect those who have TPS. Trump is promising to slash protections like TPS and start deporting people. Because of this we urge President Biden to protect TPS for 18 more months!”

As Trump prepares to take power and says he will carry out severe attacks on immigrants, the Legalization for All Network also encourages anyone interested in fighting against Trump’s reactionary anti-immigrant attacks to join the network. The next national online meeting is scheduled for December 20 at 4 p.m. Pacific Time. Contact [email protected] for details.

