Judge drops charges against NYC activists arrested at NYPD protest

New York, NY – On Tuesday, June 24, two activists were summoned to the Kings and New York Criminal Court at 1 Centre Street after their arrest at a protest against the NYPD.

Daniel Koh from the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) and climate justice activist John Mark Rozendaal were targeted for arrest during an action at the New York City Police Foundation Gala. Every year, the wealthiest New Yorkers use the gala to donate millions to the already bloated police department. This year was NYAARPR’s second annual protest.

After the June 5 rally in front of the Intrepid Museum, Koh began to lead the crowd on a march. Organizers unfurled a banner across the 44th Street crosswalk on the West Side Highway. The banner read, “Shut down the NYPD gala!” Immediately, the police escalated to physical violence, shoving attendees to the ground and ordering people out of the street.

While moving to the sidewalk, Koh and Rozendaal were singled out by officers, who handcuffed them and took them to the 7th Precinct, where they were given summons on the charge of disorderly conduct. They were offered pro bono representation by Moira Meltzer-Cohen, a longtime supporter and defender of the right to protest.

At the June 24 hearing, Meltzer-Cohen was quick to point out the poor writing and lack of detail in both tickets. The judge took only seconds to dismiss the charges, even going so far as to say that the tickets “reek of hearsay.” Many other defendants saw similarly quick dismissals, whether for improperly written tickets or for unjustified arrest, a damning reflection of the NYPD’s history of incompetence and abuse of power.

Koh said after the hearing, “Today’s outcome was the best it could be – many are not so lucky. But our victory today means we can fight even more fiercely in defense of our communities and those most vulnerable to state violence.”

Communities in New York City and around the country are experiencing heightened political repression. Local and federal forces are cracking down on activism. It is critical that setbacks are accurately assessed and organized against. Both Koh and Rozendaal will continue organizing.

