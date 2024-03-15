Jacksonville celebrates International Women’s Day, demands free Palestine

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On March 9, Jacksonville community members gathered to celebrate International Women’s Day and demanded freedom for Palestine. The Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, UNF SDS held the event.

The venue was standing room only as a crowd listened to a panel of women and non-binary student and Palestinian community leaders. Panelists connected the struggle for Black liberation to the struggle for Palestinian liberation. The speakers also discussed the conditions of women who are affected by the genocide in occupied Palestine as well as the important contributions of women in the struggle for liberation.

“Palestinian history did not start in 1948 and neither did our resistance,” said, Sara Mahmoud, Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network leader and member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Accompanying the panel were performances from poets connected to the movement followed by the performance of the song Libre y Peligrosa by Plena Combativa.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #WomensMovement #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #InternationalWomensDay #JCAC #JPSN #SDS