International Women’s Day Rally in Colorado Springs

By Grace Staudenmaier

Colorado Springs, CO – On March 8, the Colorado Springs Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (COSAARPR) and the UCCS Feminist Club gathered at Colorado Springs City Hall to stand in solidarity with women impacted by repression, including abuse, police violence, and ICE deportations and harassment.

Around 100 people gathered at the rally, eager to show solidarity with survivors, support women’s liberation, and stand together against violence and oppression. Throughout the event, attendees shared conversations, resources, and messages of support, creating a sense of unity and shared purpose.

Recent events also helped motivate community members to attend. Ongoing public attention surrounding the abuse and exploitation linked to Jeffrey Epstein has renewed conversations about systemic failures to protect victims of sexual violence and hold powerful figures accountable. Locally, community members have also pointed to the case of Micaela Pasillas, a survivor of domestic violence who was shot multiple times by police in Colorado Springs while attempting to escape an abusive partner. Organizers said these national and local incidents reflect broader concerns about violence against women.

“The violence perpetuated onto women is inseparable from the violence, policing, incarceration, and imprisonment of all oppressed peoples. The fight for female rights is the fight for liberation for all,” said Memphis Curry of COSAARPR. Curry also called on participants to continue organizing beyond the rally, reminding the crowd, “This fight is up to us; the responsibility does not fall on some imaginary hero.”

“When there are folks who are oppressed, dehumanized, and erased, we must shatter those chains because a blow to one is a blow to all,” said Sparrow McKinney of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Community members later marched from City Hall to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, chanting anti-ICE slogans and calling out Sheriff Joseph Roybal for cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Demonstrators gathered outside the sheriff’s office to voice opposition to ICE activity in the region and demand greater protections for immigrant communities.

Many carried signs reading “Stand with immigrant women” and “Stand with women impacted by police violence,” highlighting the rally’s focus on solidarity with those most affected by state violence. Protesters also led chants including “Stop the deportations, no family separation,” “From Minnesota to the 719, observing ICE is not a crime,” “They say no choice, we say pro-choice,” and “Donald Trump, you can’t lie – because of you women die.”

After the demonstration outside the building, the group marched back to City Hall, continuing chants and carrying signs in support of women’s liberation, immigrant rights and community safety.

The rally was organized as a coalition effort, with a wide range of organizations including About Face, BREAD Book Club, Colorado Rapid Response Network, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, General Strike Colorado, La Casa Colorado Indigenous Brown Berets, and the Pikes Peak Justice & Peace Commission.

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