International Women’s Day in Milwaukee

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – Over the weekend of March 7, Milwaukee’s International Women’s Day Coalition held two large community events honoring the ongoing women’s struggle. The decision to make the holiday a two day event came from the success of last year's march, taking place shortly after Trump’s second inauguration.

On Saturday, March 7, workshops and talks were held at PEAK initiative, a youth learning center located in Milwaukee’s midtown neighborhood. The four-hour event opened with poetry by Jonah Denae, a Milwaukee-based rapper and poet, and included keynote speaker Francesca Hong, a Democratic member of the Wisconsin State Assembly who is currently running for Wisconsin governor.

The workshops included “Women, Labor and Socialism” from FRSO and “Indigenous Matriarchy” from the Urban Indigenous League. The “Reproductive Justice for All” panel was led by Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM) and Care for All – two local organizations dedicated to safe abortion access and healthcare. The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) and the Milwaukee Area Labor Council led a “Know Your Rights” training, focusing on preparedness for ICE activity in the state.

Artists sold original works and prints, and all proceeds went back into the IWD coalition. Guests were served Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese food made by Mekong Cafe.

A plaque honoring Nada Mabourak, a fierce leader and dedicated activist who suddenly passed away just over a month ago, was given to Mabourak’s mother.

Most of Saturday’s participants, as well as some new faces, reassembled Sunday afternoon, March 8, in King Park for a rally and march through the King Park neighborhood as well as parts of downtown Milwaukee.

The opening rally placed heavy emphasis on the connection between women’s rights and immigrant rights. A member of ICE out of MKE Coalition spoke on the devastating effects deportations can have on families, and how class and immigration status can have ruinous effects on the education and safety of girls and women.

A member of MAARPR shared her own experience as a first generation Mexican-American woman and of the terror ICE is bringing to the Florida community she comes from. “There are no women’s rights without immigrant rights. When a mother is scared to take her children to school because of ICE, that is a violation of her rights. You can't say a woman is free when she is constantly looking over her shoulder.”

Finally, the US Palestinian Community Network spoke on the steadfastness and strength of the Palestinian women under the decades of violent Israeli occupation and honored those who have been martyred in the ongoing genocide.

Marchers were led by the IWD Coalition banner which read, “Families Fight Back! Stop Killer ICE. Bodily Autonomy For All.” As they started their route they chanted “The women, united, will never be defeated!” “Keep abortion safe and legal!” Hundreds of voices echoed off of the buildings around the marchers and were easily heard for blocks.

Many people were carrying signs supplied by the large FRSO contingent, which read “Stand with immigrant women. Solidaridad con les mujeres immigrantes.” Some made and brought their own, with slogans like “Destroy the patriarchy not the planet” and “Women’s liberation – not capitalist feminism.”

At the second stop the crowd heard from Students for a Democratic Society, BLOC or Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, as well as Dr. Anna G Mirer, a primary care provider who is currently the last healthcare professional in Milwaukee providing gender-affirming care for minors.

The energy stayed high the entire way back to King Park. “What’s disgusting? Union busting! What’s outrageous? Kids in cages!” bounced off of the Fiserv Forum and carried through to parts of the city the marchers hadn’t reached by foot.

Back at King Park RJAM, the National Union of Healthcare Workers and the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC) gave the final remarks. A member if MAC concluded with “To liberate women here at home and around the world we must be anti-imperialist and fight against the military industrial complex. As we conclude our march, let’s remember that we were marching today in solidarity with immigrant women, for justice for Renee Good, for justice for the Iranian girls murdered in the U.S. strike and for all oppressed women everywhere.”

