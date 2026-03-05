International Women’s Day 2026: Stand with immigrant women! No ICE!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

International Women’s Day is a day of struggle, and it is a day to resist Trump’s cruel campaign of abductions and deportations. In Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Chicago, and so many other cities and towns, history is being made. This year’s International Women’s Day will be one to part of the heroic, historic and powerful resistance that is unfolding to Trump’s agenda. In the streets and in meeting halls, we will let it be known that we stand with undocumented women. children and families. ICE terror needs to be stopped. Now.

The origins of International Women’s Day can be found in the struggle of immigrant working women in New York City. On March 8, 1908, there was a powerful protest of women garment workers. They went on strike for 13 long winter weeks and in the end they were victorious. Drawing inspiration from this struggle, the German socialist leader Clara Zetkin proposed at a 1910 gathering of socialist women that March 8 be celebrated as International Women’s Day.

The inequality visited upon women is systematic and permeates every sphere of life. In the workplaces, an unequal, gendered division of labor means super exploitation – enriching the capitalists who run this country. In social life, it means women doing most of the work in the home. Basic democratic rights are trampled on, including the right to control our own bodies, and to have an abortion or not as we chose. Physical violence, rape, sexual harassment served to reinforce this inequality, as does the reactionary, right-wing attacks on LGBTQ people.

U.S. monopoly capitalism is in a downward spiral. As a result, every contradiction inside this society is sharpening, including those of gender – making for more oppression and more resistance to that oppression. In response to the attacks on reproductive rights, many have been taken to the streets. There has been consistent and determined opposition to the attacks on trans people. And millions are standing up to Trump’s deportation machine. Our enemies cannot be given a moment of peace.

Declining U.S. imperialism is waging war on Iran, and some apologists talk about Iranian women in their attempts to make the criminal bombings seem reasonable. It speaks volumes that one of the first massacres of this war was the bombing at Minab – killing more than 100 girls at an elementary school. It is in the interest of the vast majority of women across the globe, and others as well, that the crusaders for empire are defeated in Iran.

On International Women’s Day, 2026, we find ourselves at a crossroads. One of those paths is bleak, offering discrimination, systematic inequality, denying people gender-affirming health care, and promoting the misogyny of bigots. On this path you meet monsters like Donald Trump or Jonathan Ross, the killer of Renee Good.

The other road is the road of liberation, where resistance is celebrated and we undertake the effort of ending oppression and exploitation. In a world where women hold up half the sky, we can fight for a bright and socialist future, where inequality and discrimination are systematically uprooted.

Long Live International Women’s Day!

#WomensMovement #LGBTQ #ImmigrantRights #InternationalWomensDay