International Delegates of the Congress of the Working Class hear from PSUV leader Tania Diaz

By staff

Caracas, Venezuela – Venezuelan trade unions gathered on December 15 to discuss plans and proposals to expand their participation in the defense of the country and the goals of the working class. The Congress of the Working Class invited international delegates to join them in solidarity.

On December 16, the Deputy of International Affairs of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Tania Diaz, spoke to over 90 international delegates representing trade unions from over 30 countries. She began by highlighting the economic growth of Venezuela in the face of U.S. sanctions, stating that they have had 6 to 8% growth that past couple of years, with 18 straight quarters of growth. She made clear that the economic growth reflected the qualitative aspect of the transformation from an economy extremely dependent on imports to an economy that is more self-sufficient, especially in basic food staples.

Politically, Diaz honored the legacy of past President Hugo Chavez by emphasizing that the PSUV is a party of bases, not just an electoral party. She spoke to the foundations of the PSUV being rooted in consciousness and on-the-ground organization so that “every street, every corner has an organ for collective decision making.”

The PSUV has recently restructured internally to add more vice presidents to better integrate the expanded number of committees and communal councils into the “Plan de Resistencia.” Diaz added “We don’t see Donald Trump and U.S. imperialism’s aggression toward us as just a threat but an opportunity to demonstrate an alternative and more importantly, be victorious. A triumph of life over capitalism, which is the culture of death.”

