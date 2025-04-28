Indigenous and immigrant solidarity grows in Tacoma

Tacoma, WA – On Saturday, April 26, several dozen people performed a prayer walk through a Sustainability Expo. The prayer walk was led by local indigenous organizers to show solidarity between indigenous people and immigrants, as well as to fight the horrific attacks on immigrants happening all around the country.

The prayer walk started on the University of Washington-Tacoma (UW-T) campus, where government organizations, community groups and vendors gathered at the expo to promote environmental sustainability. Indigenous leaders beat drums and sang songs of many indigenous tribes, including those of the local Puyallup Tribe. The city of Tacoma was built on the land stolen from the Puyallup people. About 20 people joined the walk from the UW-T campus to Tollefson Plaza. At the end of the walk, members formed a circle to share more songs and speeches.

When discussing the importance of standing in solidarity with immigrants, Patricia Gonzalez of the Puyallup Tribe and Water Warriors said, “Pretty much every issue, every movement that we are involved in effects my life directly, on a daily basis. It’s more than just a movement; it’s literally my kids’ future. It’s their livelihood.” Gonzalez added that her family includes both immigrants and people indigenous to what is now the U.S., but her children have not been able to meet their Mexican grandfather because he was deported.

There was a common theme throughout all of the speeches: that the attack on immigrants was an attack on everyone. Other speakers also highlighted that success of various movements can be attributed to the unity of their members. Willard Bill Jr. of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe said, “The main goal right now is unification – our tribes need to stand together. All of our communities need to come together and say that [federal agents taking people off the streets to deport them] is not OK.”

The prayer walk was a collaboration of indigenous and non-indigenous members through the “All My Relations” coalition. It included members of the Puyallup, Standing Rock Sioux, Muckleshoot and Osage tribes, as well as members of organizations like 350 Tacoma, Climate Alliance of the South Sound, and Black Panther Party.

The coalition is planning another prayer walk to support immigrant justice in Seattle on May 3 at 12 p.m. The walk will include a Coast Salish water ceremony followed by food and dance at the Daybreak Star Cultural Center.

#TacomaWA #WA #ImmigrantRights #OppressedNationalities #IndigenousPeoples