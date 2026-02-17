Hundreds of Washington and Keithley students take to the streets demanding ICE out of schools

By Jami Cortes

Tacoma, WA – On February 6, 375 students walked out from Washington High School and Keithley Middle School before the final class period of the day, joining the movement of students across the country who are standing up to ICE.

As the bell rang students began to gather outside in the sun holding Mexican, Guatemalan, Puerto Rican, Columbian, Brazilian and Honduran flags. Washington High School junior Madyson Smith addressed her fellow classmates with a Puerto Rican flag around her neck saying, they were all together to “stand up for not only our Hispanic community, but everyone else who is affected.”

This action is one of many in the greater Tacoma area. In recent weeks. There have been many walkouts at high and middle schools including at Franklin Pierce, Graham-Kapowskin, Stadium, Silas, Annie Wright, Rogers and more.

“Our community in Tacoma/Parkland is in fear of ICE. Washington High School is a very diverse campus with almost 40% of students being Hispanic,” Smith said. “We want our school district to be more aware of what’s going on and practice our anti-ICE policies more and make school a safe space for students!”

In preparation for the walkout students had sign-making parties and meetings with supporters. They tasked local organizations including Pierce County Immigration Alliance (PCIA), Climate Alliance South Sound (CASS), Philippines US Solidarity Organization (PUSO) Tacoma, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), and Rainier View Christian Church with ways to materially support them, including providing snacks and water and on-the-ground support.

When asking FRSO member Ari Pahoundis why they showed up to support they shared, “It's so inspiring to see the next generation of organizers taking to the streets to speak out for their community. These students are going to be out here either way, and we have a responsibility to do what we can to support them.”

A group of volunteers helped block off a side road from incoming traffic so that the students could safely march from the parking lot towards the main road. One of those volunteers, Nick Miskogwane, member of PCIA Teamsters 313 said, “I think it’s crucial we support and teach our youth the importance of free speech and democracy – for [them] to learn the power they have.”

The electric crowd of students marched farther than originally planned, fearlessly taking over a lane on the main road and totaling 1.2 miles round trip. Parents and community members drove by honking and waving flags in support and many joined on foot to help direct traffic. Madyson, Felix, and more helped lead their classmates in chants including, “No justice! No peace! Get ICE off our streets!”

The march wrapped up with students arriving back on campus to catch their buses, greeted by supportive parents and staff. Students also continued to celebrate their cultures, playing Mexican music and dancing Huapango in the parking lot.

An on-the-ground volunteer with CASS and local doula Jessica Whitson said, “These kids will be adults soon and they should have their voices heard and get a say about the systems that impact them. They were brave and energized, marching together making it loud and clear they want ICE off their streets. The teachers that know these kids were so incredibly proud of their students, many shedding tears of joy as the kids marched and made their voices heard.”

When asked about the impact this action had on her fellow classmates, organizer Smith said, “Students before the protest were in a stage of fear — kids weren’t coming to school. After the protest everyone is hyped and lowkey happy about how it turned out.”

#TacomaWA #WA #ImmigrantRights #StudentMovement #HighSchool #PCIA #PUSO #FRSO #CASS