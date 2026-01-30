Hundreds march in San Jose to protest ICE murder of Alex Pretti

By staff

San Jose, CA – On January 24, In the wake of the killing of the two community observers in Minneapolis by ICE – Renee Good and Alex Pretti – CSO (Community Service Organization) San Jose organized and rally and march that took over 200 people to the streets in solidarity with Minneapolis, demanding an end to the ICE terror and to deportations.

The rally began at the Mexican Heritage Plaza, a cultural center for the Chicano community in Eastside San Jose, with chants demanding an end to the deportations and ICE out of San Jose.

Jose Solorio with CSO San Jose spoke on the recent killings, stating, “ICE is on a killing rampage, escalating their attacks. More than 30 people have died while in ICE custody.”

Solorio continued, “It can be you or me tomorrow. Our citizenship status does not protect us from the Gestapo wing of Trump’s dilapidated empire.”

Andy Schaefer from San Jose Against War went further in “drawing the parallels that are undeniable between the domestic terrorists known as ICE kidnapping and ripping families apart.”

Schaefer continued, “The same tactics that the IOF utilize such as racial profiling, mass surveillance, crowd control, media coordination and more are [being] used by the DHS and ICE against our immigrant neighbors.”

Highlighting the oppression faced by Chicanos and Latinos, Lyla Salinas from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “We are being nationally oppressed and have been for hundreds of years.”

Salinas ended by saying, “Now more than ever you should get organized and fight back against Trump's billionaire agenda!”

After the program, around 300 people took to the streets chanting “Lucha si, migra no” and “When immigrant rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

The action ended with a call to action for the upcoming “ICE out of the Super Bowl” protest, which will be on Sunday, February 8 at 3 p.m., blocks away from where the Super Bowl will be occurring at Levi's Stadium.

#SanJoseCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #KillerICE #CSOSanJose #AlexPretti