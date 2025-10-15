Horseshoe Casino workers authorize strike for recognition amid government shutdown

By staff

Shelbyville, IN – Table games dealers and dual rates at the Horseshoe Indianapolis casino have authorized a strike for union recognition.

At an October 14 press conference, Teamsters Local 135 President Dustin Roach announced that 92% of dealers and dual rates voted yes to authorize a strike. The vote, held on October 10 directly across from the casino, saw participation by a strong majority of both groups.

Roach was joined by more than 50 dealers and dual rates carrying “Teamster power” signs and a banner reading “Respect is a Teamster contract.” After addressing the press, the group chanted, “Tick tock, you’re on the clock,” signaling the countdown to a potential work stoppage if management refuses to recognize the union.

Background

Horseshoe Indianapolis is owned by Caesars Entertainment and ranks as the company’s second-most profitable property outside of Las Vegas, earning $336 million last year.

Most workers at Horseshoe are already covered by a union contract bargained by three unions that make up the Central Indiana Gaming Council. Teamsters Local 135 represents all slot attendants and warehouse workers at the casino.

This year, the largest remaining group of nonunion casino workers – nearly 200 table games dealers and 30–40 “dual rates,” who split their workweek as dealers and floor leads, launched an organizing campaign with Teamsters Local 135. They demanded union recognition on September 4.

Management refused to recognize the union voluntarily, leading Local 135 to file for an election through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The union proposed a vote three weeks from filing; management pushed for October 17 instead. To avoid further delay, the union agreed.

Horseshoe management also tried to divide the workforce by claiming that dual rates were supervisors and ineligible to join the union. The union rejected that tactic and successfully secured their eligibility to vote “subject to challenge.”

Corporate union-busting

According to the union, Horseshoe management launched an aggressive anti-union campaign after workers demanded recognition. Managers held small-group and one-on-one meetings, threatened pro-union employees, and flooded casino TVs with anti-union propaganda. Teamsters Local 135 has filed multiple unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB.

At the center of this campaign is Littler Mendelson, a high-priced anti-union law firm known for helping corporations block organizing drives.

Dealers and dual rates say, “Enough is enough”

Dealer Ericka Hacker said working conditions have worsened even as Horseshoe’s profits have soared.

“Over the last two or three years, things have changed—and not for the better,” Hacker said. “Corporate has become increasingly focused on profits over people. Dealers who helped build this department since it launched in 2020 are now being rewarded with insulting 3% raises—just 11 cents an hour—and that’s only if you qualify.”

She added that management has “taken away our Christmas bonuses,” forced workers to work through “pre-approved vacations, floods and gas leaks,” and changed short-term disability benefits without notice.

“Instead of listening to our concerns, we’re told we’re replaceable,” Hacker said. “We’re tired—tired of being undervalued, tired of being ignored, tired of corporate pocketing record profits while the workers who keep this place running get the short end of the stick. That’s why my coworkers and I are coming together to form a union and team up with Teamsters Local 135 to give us a voice.”

Government shutdown

On October 1, Congress failed to pass a spending bill, triggering a federal government shutdown that halted operations at the NLRB. The agency announced that all scheduled elections and hearings were “postponed indefinitely.”

“Our union election was scheduled for October 17 but was delayed due to the shutdown,” said Zachary Holbrook, a dual rate at Horseshoe. “In good faith, we proposed moving forward with a neutral third party to oversee the election. But management chose to ignore that request and instead used the delay to spread fear and misinformation.”

Horseshoe management has ignored Local 135’s proposal, which would have protected workers’ right to vote in their scheduled election.

Strike authorization

With no timeline for a government reopening—or for rescheduling the NLRB election—the organizing committee held a strike authorization vote on October 10.

If the company continues to ignore the workers’ demand for recognition, Local 135 says a strike could begin as early as this week.

Roach made it clear that the union is prepared to stand its ground.

“Let me be clear: if Horseshoe casino thinks they can steal, intimidate or silence these workers, they’re dead wrong,” Roach said. “Local 135 will stand shoulder to shoulder with these dealers and dual rates until their voices are heard, their rights are respected, and their union is recognized. The time for excuses is over. It’s time for justice.”

#ShelbyvilleIN #IN #Labor #Teamsters #IBT135 #Featured