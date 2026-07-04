Hands off Nadia Topete! Stop the DOJ’s Racist witch hunt against immigrant rights activists!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

The National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression strongly condemns the Department of Justice’s second round of the campaign of intimidation and repression against Nadia Topete, a proud Chicana immigrant rights activist and member of Centro CSO in Los Angeles. Nadia has been subpoenaed a second time to appear in front of a judge and federal grand jury on Wednesday July 8th, following an FBI visit to her home on May 20th.

This is part of a wider targeting of the immigrant rights movement by the Trump administration and DOJ, which is now circling back to Los Angeles to silence organizers and create an atmosphere of fear that keeps people out of the streets. Our movement will not be silent, and we stand with Nadia, Centro CSO and all those facing repression.

We understand the DOJ’s attacks as a reaction to the powerful rebellion against ICE terror in Los Angeles last February, which sparked a national wave of uprisings across the country. The Trump administration is fishing for charges and unjustly targeting Nadia and other members of Centro CSO over baseless claims, to try and criminalize protest. This is a clear-cut act of racist and political repression. The real criminal entity is ICE, terrorizing immigrant communities kidnapping people off the streets, and unleashing deadly violence in our neighborhoods.

The Trump administration is making it clear they are intensifying their repression, and now is the time for us to stand together and answer the call to defend our movements and activists.

Hands off Nadia Topete!

End the DOJ and FBI targeting of immigrant rights activists!

ICE out of our communities!

##InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #NadiaTopete #NAARPR #CentroCSO #ImmigrantRights