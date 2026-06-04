Hands off immigrant rights activist Nadia Topete! Stop grand jury repression!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Committee to Stop FBI Repression.

On May 20, Nadia Topete was visited by two FBI agents and served a subpoena demanding that she testify in front of a grand jury on June 3. Even now, it is not known why she is being subpoenaed; all we know is that she is an immigrants rights activist and an outspoken political Chicana organizer. She refused to go and testify, the penalty to which can be prison time without a known end date. Topete is a hero who stood with the people and the movement at a potentially huge cost to herself and her freedom. We in the Committee to Stop FBI Repression say, “Hands Off!” and we will fight any attempt to jail her, tooth and nail.

Grand juries, nine times out of ten, result in indictments. They do not permit the person being questioned to be in the room with a lawyer, nor to present a defense of any kind, nor even any witnesses. There would have been nothing but Topete and the prosecutors interrogating her and looking for somebody to indict. The result of refusing to go is often jailtime without knowing when you would get out. She did the right, brave thing by saying no. Every activist reading this statement needs to learn from her example.

Topete did nothing wrong. Neither did the other members of the activist group she is in, Centro CSO in Los Angeles, who were charged by the federal government after their participation in the anti ICE uprising in Los Angeles in 2025, such as Alejandro Orellana whose charges were dropped. They did nothing wrong either. We view this as a political attack on activists in Los Angeles, and we say a loud, resounding “No!” to political repression. We say, “Hands Off Nadia Topete!” We will do whatever it takes to defend her, a true daughter of Aztlán.

#InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #NadiaTopete #ImmigrantRights #CentroCSO #CSFR #Featured