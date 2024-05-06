Green Bay, WI: SDS meets with chancellor, holds solidarity strike

By Dane Snudden

Green Bay, WI – On May 1, the UW-Green Bay chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (UWGB SDS), held a follow up meeting with Chancellor Michael Alexander to discuss divestment from Israel, ending military recruitment on campus, and further humanitarian initiatives to international students.

The chancellor ran defense for the university's lack of action by claiming that the UWGB Foundation and the school itself are separate entities, and that the campus administration has little power over the foundation.

After the meeting, the students held a rally at Phoenix Park on campus, despite multiple calls to delay the event from campus administration. SDS, along with members of many other student orgs like the Muslim Student Association and the Black Student Union, gathered around the Weidner Carillon to read off the names of all the children killed by the Israel.

International student Radwa Farghali stated, “These children aren’t just numbers, all these children had names, all had dreams and hopes.” The students read 86 of 165 pages of the names of martyred children.

The event started at 1:30 and ended at 4:30 with a march through the Student Union. The protest had support of faculty and other students who brought out blankets and snacks.

This was SDS’s first outside rally on campus and, with the amount of support from the student body that was received, it is sure to be the first of many in the next school year.

This was the last event on campus this school year for SDS, although the members look forward to organizing and being involved with other events throughout the city and state.

