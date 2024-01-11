Green Bay, WI: Dozens protest in support of Palestine during National Week of Action

By staff

Green Bay, WI – On January 7, the Green Bay Anti-war Committee (GBAC) gathered two dozen dedicated community members to take advantage of the dense traffic leading to a Green Bay Packers football game, and displayed signs over the highway saying, “Long Live the Popular Palestinian Resistance!” and “End U.S. Support for Genocide!”

After an hour, the police arrived to try to blame the protestors for something but could only tell them to make sure nothing was dropped off the bridge. Incidentally, the police cruisers ended up disrupting traffic during this pointless interaction, giving GBAC even more visibility with their banners and flags.

The signs and the waving Palestinian flags attracted overwhelming support, with the very minimal opposition from a few lowlifes being drowned out by supportive honking horns and passengers flashing peace signs and thumbs-up as they drove by. Green Bay says from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

#GreenBayWI #International #Palestine #AntiWar #GBAC