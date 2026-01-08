Green Bay protests U.S. intervention in Venezuela

By staff

Green Bay, WI – Over two dozen people showed up on Sunday, January 4 to stand in solidarity with Venezuela. Angry community members chanted “U.S. off of foreign soil! No more trading blood for oil!.” The Green Bay Anti-War Committee organized the event, with supporters from Hate Free Outagamie in attendance.

This protest comes less than two days after the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores Maduro. “Seeing the U.S. unilaterally kidnap a foreign head of state is not a precedent we want to be setting,” said the outreach chair of Green Bay Anti-War. “The drug narrative doesn't hold up when you look at the numbers and interests of the U.S. The oil narrative does.”

Countless cars honked and swerved in support of the action, showing that the people of Green Bay are against the imperialist cash grab that is this war. Signs stating, “Hands off Venezuela” and Venezuelan flags were front and center in the action.

This action in Green Bay shows that no matter where you go in this country, the people are in solidarity with Venezuela, against U.S. intervention, and want an end to U.S. imperialism.

