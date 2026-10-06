Grand Rapids Opponents of War rallies for release of President Maduro and First Lady Flores

By staff

Grand Rapids, MI – On Saturday, October 3, Grand Rapids Opponents of War (GROW) joined an International Day of Action demanding the release of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores and the end of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela. Echoing the calls of the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN) and the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), GROW was one of 80 organizations internationally on the streets – which included demonstrations in Venezuela.

At an afternoon rally held during the busy ArtPrize festival off of Monroe Avenue in Grand Rapids, GROW members held signs calling to “Free Cilia Flores,” “Release Flores and Maduro,” and “Stop Trump’s attacks on Venezuela,” and discussed the impact of U.S. sanctions with local festival attendees.

The demonstration elicited support from many attendees, who expressed outrage at the Trump administration’s ongoing war on Iran and intervention in Latin America. When approached by a counter-protester, a member of GROW explained that the organization stands against the idea that the United States can kidnap foreign leaders like Maduro and Flores, and that it is a matter of upholding the Venezuelan peoples’ sovereignty against U.S. aggression.

October 3 marked nine months since the violent kidnapping of Maduro and Flores on January 3 by U.S. forces. The harsh conditions at MDC Brooklyn, where they are being held, has reportedly resulted in Flores experiencing a mild heart attack and losing 24 pounds. The U.S. government previously attempted to deny payment to President Maduro’s legal defense from February 2026 until late April 2026.

As part of its local effort to carry the campaign to free Maduro and Flores, and to end U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, GROW is holding actions on the 3rd of every month to heighten these demands and plans to until they are finally released from U.S. custody. Currently, the federal trial for Maduro and Flores is scheduled to begin in June 2027.

The Grand Rapids Opponents of War can be followed on Instagram under the same name.

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