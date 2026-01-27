Grand Rapids holds rally against ICE, expresses solidarity with Minneapolis

By Sam Tunningley

Grand Rapids, MI – Michigan is experiencing record cold temperatures, but that didn’t stop the community of Grand Rapids showing out this Sunday, January 25, for a demonstration against ICE in the wake of Renne Good and Alex Pretti’s murders in Minneapolis.

Around 100 people gathered on the intersection of Cesar Chavez Avnue. SW and Van Raalte Drive, centered in a largely Latino neighborhood, to hold signs, listen to speeches and come together in the fight against ICE. The protesters were greeted with honks of approval and chants of “Viva Mexico” from drivers, while several residents observed from their porches.

Among the speakers was Ivan Diaz, an independent currently running for the District 29 seat of the Michigan Senate, who is campaigning against police collaboration with ICE and for community control of the police. Diaz announced this week Tuesday, January 27, he is calling on everyone to rally at the city commission meeting and voice their demands.

A key organizer for the rally, Eduardo Montiel, emceed and introduced several speakers, including Julian Cortez of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and Micah Colby with the Progressive Student Union.

“These violent systems will not last forever, but the people must endure. We will. But only through unity. And we will only be able to win what we are willing to fight for. And we see that resistance is not just an abstract thing – it’s happening now in Minneapolis, and here in Grand Rapids today,” said Cortez.

Micah Colby said the student movement has been hard at work demanding sanctuary campuses, including at Grand Valley State University. Colby said now is the time to get organized and fight side by side.

“Every act of violence they unleash is, in fact, an act of total desperation. Every child murdered in Gaza, every fisherman slaughtered in the Caribbean, and every legal observer gunned down is the United States ruling class admitting they don't have control. It is them admitting their incredible weakness and their desperation to defend such a fragile system,” said Colby.

Despite the cold weather, energy flared for over an hour before dispersing. The organizers promised more actions in the future and encouraged everyone to stand together against the terror inflicted by ICE on communities across the country.

#GrandRapidsMI #MI #ImmigrantRights #AlexPretti #ICE #KillerICE #