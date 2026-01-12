Grand Rapids demands justice for Renee Good

By Owen Frassetto

Grand Rapids, MI – 200 community members rallied in Calder Plaza on the evening of Thursday, January 8 to demand justice for Renee Good, a woman who was observing ICE agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday and was murdered by ICE officer Jonathan Ross.

Representatives from the Grand Rapids Coalition to Oppose Trump, the GVSU Progressive Student Union, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization addressed the crowd. Reverend Greta Joe of the All Souls Community Church, Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack and former Michigan House of Representatives candidate Lily Cheng Schulting also spoke at the rally.

“This is a problem for this community. This is a problem for the Blacks, this is a problem for the whites, this is a problem for the women, this is a problem for the men, this is a problem for the children,” said Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack, referring to ICE’s unchecked terror.

Despite the rainy weather, the rally went strong for over two hours. Street drummers gathered around the chant leaders, who led the crowd in chanting “Say it once, say it twice, we will not put up with ICE!” and “¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!”

The community faced their signs and chants to the road, to the applause and horns of supportive drivers passing by. By contrast, when Grand Rapids police vehicles would pass by, the crowd yelled “Shame!” and “Quit your job!” as anger grows in the community against the police. The GRPD continues to collaborate with ICE and continues to target activists who exercise their First Amendment right in leading street marches.

“There are a staggering many instances of political repression and police violence perpetrated upon communities and weaponized against dissent throughout the US. Right here in Grand Rapids, we have witnessed the murder of community members such as Patrick Lyoya, Samuel Sterling and Riley Doggett. Just existing in this city under our police force, especially as a nationally oppressed person, poses a risk to life and limb!” said Julian Cortez of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Thursday night’s rally built on the emergency vigil held the night before, when over 30 people came together in just a half hours’ notice, to mourn the loss of Renee Good, and vow to fight back against ICE going forward.

#GrandRapidsMI #ImmigrantRights #ReneeGood #AllSoulsCommunityChurch #FRSO