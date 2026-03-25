Gasoline price spike is first sign of broader inflation

By Masao Suzuki

San José, CA – The price of regular gasoline has soared a dollar a gallon on average since Trump ordered this country to war with Iran. According to the American Automobile Association or AAA, the average price has gone from $2.96 a gallon a month ago to $3.98 gallon on March 24, or more than 34%.

How high could they go? No one really knows, but according to my “Trump secretly loves California” theory, since Trump has brought the national price of gas closer where the California price was before the war started ($4.63), it is quite possible that $5 a gallon gasoline could be seen in gas stations across the country in the near future.

But gasoline prices are just the visible “tip of the iceberg” for consumer price inflation. Diesel prices are up 43% since the start of the war, even more in percentage terms than gasoline, and are now more than $5.35 a gallon on average nationwide. While very few individuals have cars that run on diesel, most trucks and farm equipment use diesel fuel. The rise in diesel prices will further squeeze smaller farmers and truckers, while the increase in costs will be showing up in food prices and the prices of almost all goods which are shipped to markets.

The cost of urea, the basic building block for nitrogen fertilizers, is also up 45% since the war started. Part of this is because the in response to the U.S.-Israeli attack and bombing campaign, most the major exporters of urea are either directly affected by the war (Saudi Arabia and Oman), or indirectly, as they (Egypt, China, Malaysia and Indonesia) import the natural and petroleum gas used in urea production from the Mideast. This will squeeze farmers even more, and some of the costs will pass through to higher food prices.

Finally, Qatar is a major producer and exporter of helium, which is a by-product of natural gas production. Helium is used in the production of MRI machines, production of semiconductors, and other industrial uses. Helium prices up 70 to 100%, will likely lead to shortages, depending on how long the war lasts.

While Trump has been saying from the start of the war, more than three weeks ago, that the war is almost over, the fact of the matter is that more than 5000 U.S. troops, both Marines and Army, are on the way to the Middle East, signaling another escalation of the war, with U.S. boots on the ground.

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