FRSO solidarity with Venezuela’s President Maduro

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization denounces U.S. President Donald Trump’s most recent attack on Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro. It is yet another outrageous U.S. attempt to criminalize Venezuela and its leaders. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi declared the U.S. was offering $50 million for information leading to the arrest of the Venezuelan president. We say President Maduro is worth much, much more!

Like every other U.S. bounty placed on President Maduro, this one will go unclaimed. It is based on false claims coming from lying liars who lie – President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi. As a former bus driver and union president, we trust President Maduro is moral and trustworthy, especially in comparison to his accusers. Maduro has a lot of backbone and stands against the empire that is attempting to unseat him.

The Trump State Department accuses President Maduro of corruption and drug trafficking, linking Maduro’s government to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). However, the FARC signed a peace agreement in 2016. Timely facts just do not matter to Trump’s White House, though. Trump wants to pretend he is strong, while all around him the U.S. empire grows weak.

Trump publicly postures as dictating to others, while in reality he sends teams of negotiators for deals on prisoners, immigrants and even children separated from their parents by U.S. Border Patrol and ICE. Other countries dealing with the U.S. should take note of how President Maduro does it.

Trump’s accusations are an array of phony narratives, paid informants and traitors to Venezuela who stole millions on their way to Florida. Apparently the bigger the lies grow, the higher the bounty goes, doubling from $25 million.

The last attempt to turn a high-ranking Venezuelan official ended badly for Trump in his first term. In another victory for President Maduro, Venezuela won freedom for Alex Saab, the negotiator responsible for breaking U.S. economic sanctions. Venezuela’s diplomat Alex Saab stood proud despite spending three years in U.S. detention and being tortured. He refused to submit to the lies of the Drug Enforcement Agency, turning the only hearing held into a debacle for the U.S. State Department. Maduro negotiated Saab’s return, and Saab has served as Venezuela’s Minister of Industry and National Production since October 18, 2024.

Incredibly, U.S. attempts to disrupt and overthrow Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution go back 25 years now. President Bush backed a failed coup attempt against President Hugo Chavez, which only strengthened the Bolivarian Revolution and its leaders’ resolve. Then President Obama declared the Venezuelan government a national security threat and imposed economic sanctions, which were deepened by Trump and then Biden.

The PSUV (Venezuela’s ruling party) response to U.S. sanctions was to broaden and deepen Venezuela’s economy and orient production to serving their own people instead of Wall Street. The Bolivarian Revolution quickly and steadily made reforms in education, housing, food production, health care and social spending. Despite the difficulties created by U.S. sanctions, those reforms, and the innovations they require, continue advancing today.

During Trump’s last term there were U.S. mercenaries captured attempting to violently overthrow Maduro’s elected government. More U.S. mercenaries were captured in the past year. Expecting more U.S.-backed armed incursions, searchers discovered a large cache of explosives just this week. Venezuela’s Armed Forces remain at the forefront of defending and advancing the Bolivarian Revolution. People’s militias continue to train and prepare to fend off foreign invaders. The U.S. would be foolish to attack. Despite many failures, and without many options left, Trump’s attempted destabilization of Venezuela continues with this $50 million bounty.

We of the FRSO stand in solidarity with Venezuela’s President Maduro, the PSUV, and the Bolivarian Revolution. We wish them well as they advance toward a new, democratic society, attempting to build and renew their economy to serve the working class and its allies.

Down with Trump’s attacks on President Maduro!

Raise your fists in solidarity with the PSUV and the Bolivarian Revolution!

